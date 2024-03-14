'Really neat experience': Police academy in Regina preparing for first graduation

The Scott Police Academy (SPA) is a few months away from graduating their first class of the program.

The high school program which runs out of Scott Collegiate, launched in 2020.

Students are place in a unique school setting and work through a law enforcement themed curriculum. It is the first of its kind in Canada.

There are 70 students currently enrolled in the program.

Mason Raaen, a Grade 12 SPA student, said the program has given him a memorable high school experience.

“These past four years have been great. I have made friends I feel like I’m going to have for awhile,” Raaen said.

The program is a collaboration between the Regina Public School Board and the Regina Police Service.

In SPA, students get a hands on approach in and out of the classroom. Physical fitness is major piece of the program.

All of the required classes to graduate are included in the program.

This alternative style of schooling has attracted those who may not fit the traditional student mold.

“The program has really helped me mature throughout my high school years. Thanks to the program, I have been able to recognize accountability and hold myself accountable,” said Castor Cote.

One of the positives at the academy that students enjoy is the camaraderie with their peers and teachers.

“We’ve grown a lot of connections with the staff and the students. I think having them around us and having the support that we need to learn and move forward, I think that’s a really good thing,” said Heaven Bigknife, a Grade 9 student at SPA.

SPA is a law enforcement oriented program, but students are not expected to commit to a life in law enforcement. The graduating class has a wide range of plans after high school.

“Seeing how far these students have come and just seeing them be successful, from Grade 9 to 12 because of those hands-on-experiences and opportunities they’ve been given, it’s a really neat experience to be a part of,” said Jodie Sonntag, the coordinator of the SPA.

Half of the students enrolled in SPA are from the North Central Neighbourhood, while the other half are from other areas.

Students from Regina and surrounding areas are able to join SPA.