'Really surprised': Sask. family welcomes third consecutive set of twins in 4 years

A Saskatchewan family is welcoming its third consecutive set of naturally conceived twins just in time for the holidays.

Petrina McArthur, who is now a mom of eight, said she was shocked when she learned she was having her first set of twins just over four years ago.

“I was really surprised because I didn’t think that I would have twins,” she said. “I had just had my daughter who was a couple of months old when I found out I was pregnant with twins.”

Hailyn and Hannah, now four, were the first set of twins.

Petrina McArthur’s first set of twins Hailyn and Hannah. (Courtesy: Petrina McArthur)

Before the first twins, McArthur had Paeteaus, who is now seven, and Alice, now five.

Less than one year after the first set were born, McArthur and her partner learned they were having another set.

“It was crazy. Again, we did not expect it. We kind of thought it was a fluke so I had to Google it,” McArthur said with a laugh.

Kai and Kitty, now two and a half, were the second pair of twins. They are healthy now, but McArthur said there were some health concerns during the pregnancy.

“We were kind of focusing on [Kai] throughout the pregnancy because halfway through we found out his left ventricle wasn’t closing properly,” she said. “Then [Kitty] surprised us because she stopped growing in the last month.”

She said thankfully, they were both born healthy.

Petrina McArthur’s second set of twins Kai and Kitty. (Courtesy: Petrina McArthur)

Life with six kids was busy, but it got even busier on Nov. 30 when McArthur had her third set of twins.

“It took me a long time to accept that I was having a third set,” she said, adding she really realized just how big her family was about to be once her older kids went back to school in September.

Felix and Francine, who are just over one week old, were born premature at 32.5 weeks. They’ve been in the neonatal intensive care unit at the Regina General Hospital since their birth, but McArthur said they are growing steadily and are expected to come home on Dec. 15.

“They’re eating so well and they’re over their birth weight. They’re doing better than expected at their age,” she said.

Felix and Francine Lonechild are expected to be released from the hospital on Dec. 15. (Courtesy: Petrina McArthur)

McArthur said she, her family and friends were surprised all three times they found out about her pregnancies, but said she was given a heads up from doctors that it is possible to have more twins after one set is conceived.

Dr. Adewumi Adanlawo, the director of maternal fetal medicine at the Regina General Hospital, said he has never witnessed three sets of naturally conceived consecutive twins throughout his career.

“If you do have a set of twins, it does increase the probability of having twins again, but having three consecutive sets of twins would be uncommon,” Dr. Adanlawo said.

He said genetics, age and ethnicity are predictors of the most common type of twins, which are non-identical.

McArthur, who is Indigenous and from the Pheasant Rump First Nation, said she didn’t know how common it is for Indigenous people to have twins.

“It’s not known that Indigenous people are more at risk of twins, so that would make her special somewhat, to have consecutive three sets of twins,” Dr. Adanlawo said.

McArthur said she’s hoping to raise all eight children in a positive household and wants to see them have strong relationships with each other as they grow up.

As the family prepares to welcome the newest additions to the household just before Christmas, McArthur said there are no plans for any more babies in the future.

“I’m more scared of having triplets,” she said with a laugh. “This is it. This is the finish line.”