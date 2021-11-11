Rebels end Pats' four game win streak

REGINA -

A shorthanded goal helped the Red Deer Rebels to a 3-2 victory over the Regina Pats Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre.

Pats forward Tanner Howe continued his point scoring streak with his fifth of the season to open the scoring at 3:36 of the first period. The Rebels replied with a pair of goals from Kai Uchacz and Kalan Lind later in the frame.

Columbus Blue Jackets third round draft pick Stanislav Svozil scored his first Western Hockey League goal for the Pats, on a big slap shot drive from the Rebels’ blue line with 5:50 remaining in the second period.

With just under six minutes remaining in the second, Rebels forward Talon Brigley streaked down the ice, beating two Regina Pats to the puck through the neutral zone and firing the puck past Matthew Keiper.

The shorthanded goal stood as the game winner following a scoreless third period.

Matthew Kieper made 23 of 26 saves in a losing effort for the Pats. Chase Coward turned aside 32 of 34 Pats scoring attempts.