Rebels end Pats' four game win streak

The Red Deer Rebels beat the Regina Pats 3-2 at the Brandt Centre on Nov. 10,. 2021. (Keith Hershmiller Photography/ReginaPats.com) The Red Deer Rebels beat the Regina Pats 3-2 at the Brandt Centre on Nov. 10,. 2021. (Keith Hershmiller Photography/ReginaPats.com)

Regina Top Stories