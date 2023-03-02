Receiver Derel Walker signs with Roughriders

American wide receiver Derel Walker has signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the team said in a news release on Thursday.

Walker, who has spent six of his last seven Canadian Football League (CFL) seasons with Edmonton, has amassed three 1,000-plus yard seasons, two CFL all-star awards, four divisional all-star awards and a Grey Cup championship.

Walker was also named the league’s most outstanding rookie in 2015 when he collected 1,110 yards and six touchdowns in just 12 games.

Over the past two seasons, Walker has registered 1,405 yards, which includes three 100-plus yard games.