The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced some major changes to their roster.

The Riders have released 23 players, including Canadian receiver Rob Bagg, Canadian offensive lineman Travis Bond, international receiver Bakari Grant and international wide receiver Chad Owens.

Bagg has been on the Riders since 2008.

Owens release comes after an injury during the 2017 season.

Here’s a complete list of roster transactions:

MOVED TO SIX-GAME INJURED:

· National linebacker Brandyn Bartlett

· National kickerTyler Crapigna

· National linebacker Kevin Francis

· National receiver Jake Harty

· National offensive lineman Josiah St. John



ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

· National fullback Albert Awachie

· National defensive linemanMathieu Breton

· National linebackerAlexandre Chevrier

· International offensive lineman Takoby Cofield

· National linebacker Alexandre Gagne

· International defensive back Aaron Ivory

· National defensive lineman Tresor Mafuta

· International defensive lineman Curt Maggitt

· International receiver Kyran Moore

· International running back Zac Stacy



RELEASED:

· National offensive lineman Emmanuel Adusei

· National receiver Rob Bagg

· International offensive lineman Travis Bond

· International running back David Cobb

· International defensive lineman Rakim Cox

· International defensive back Jeremy Cutrer

· International quarterback B.J. Daniels

· National defensive back Tristan Doughlin

· International offensive lineman Timothy Gardner

· International receiver Bakari Grant

· National linebacker Dillon Grondin

· International defensive back Reggie Hall

· International defensive back Orlandus Harris

· National offensive lineman Dalton Houghton

· International linebacker Kalen Jackson

· International defensive back Rudy Johnson

· International running back Storm Johnson

· International defensive lineman Arthur Miley

· International receiver Chad Owens

· National receiver Mitch Pictn

· International linebacker Tyrell Robinson

· National running back Bryce Vieira

· International defensive lineman Gary Wilkins