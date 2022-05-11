Recent protests sparked security debate at Sask. Legislative Building
Plans to hire a new security team for the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is dominating debate during Question Period. Recent protests outside the building have sparked a $1.67 million plan to hire 11 armed constables.
The province has raised concerns about who might be in those crowds when protests take place.
“Police services and agencies across the country have seen an increase in public safety threats and risks associated with not only the pandemic but also heightened political rhetoric,” Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said.
The armed 11-member legislative building security force would be controlled by the Ministry of Justice. It would replace the current four-member team of former RCMP officers who work under the direction of the House Speaker.
“We need a security unit that can actually take the intelligence, take the information and do what’s necessary to protect this building, people in this building and the surrounding grounds,” Tell said.
The new security team would be given access top-secret intelligence on people who may have a “grudge” with government.
“That’s very concerning because history shows that governments do not always behave in a way that was intended,” Independent MLA Nadine Wilson said.
It will come with an estimated annual cost of $1.67 million dollars.
“You know, if I were in Government and not wanting to spend $1.67 million on a new legislative security force, my first question would be how can we empower what already exists,” NDP Deputy Leader Nicole Sarauer, who is also the party’s justice and policing and corrections critic, said.
The government didn’t provide a clear answer as it pushes forward with its plan.
“We need a professional security service led by people who actually know what they’re doing,” Tell said.
The proposed security change has become the most contentious issue in the final days of the Spring Sitting of the Legislature. The opposition believes building security should remain independent of government as is the case in the House of Commons and other legislatures. The matter will come to a vote this month and is expected to pass.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine halts some Russian natural gas flows to Europe
Ukraine stopped the flow of Russian natural gas on Wednesday through a hub that feeds European homes and stoves, while Kyiv's military claimed it made some gains in grinding battles near a key northeastern city.
RCMP cleared border blockades without Emergencies Act powers, committee hears
Extraordinary powers granted to police under the Emergencies Act weren't used to clear protest blockades at Canada's border crossings, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said Tuesday.
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Omicron subvariants behind South Africa surge detected in Canada
Two new Omicron subvariants that are driving a surge of COVID-19 infections in South Africa have been detected in Canada. In an email to CTVNews.ca, a Public Health Agency of Canada spokesperson confirmed they are aware of three BA.4 cases in Canada, and one of BA.5.
Al Jazeera reporter shot, killed while covering Israeli raid in West Bank
A female journalist for Al Jazeera was shot and killed while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin early Wednesday. The broadcaster and a reporter who was wounded in the incident blamed Israeli forces, while Israel claimed there was evidence the two were hit by Palestinian gunfire.
Secret chamber beneath a home reveals Iron Age mysteries
An unexpected discovery has revealed ancient artwork that was once part of an Iron Age complex beneath a house in southeastern Turkey.
'It's absurd': Texas art collector finds authentic Roman bust at Goodwill
Four years after stumbling on an ancient Roman bust at a Texas Goodwill store, Laura Young speaks to CTV National News about her lucky find, which is now on temporary display at an art museum in San Antonio.
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
Western leaders may face uncertain endgame in Ukraine war
An interminable and unwinnable war in Europe? That’s what NATO leaders fear and are bracing for as Russia's war in Ukraine grinds into its third month with little sign of a decisive military victory for either side and no resolution in sight.
Saskatoon
-
Investigation into Saskatoon real estate company finds 'highly disorganized' records, missing servers and millions in cash gone
A court-ordered investigation has found that $211.9 million raised from investors by a Saskatoon-based real estate firm is mostly gone.
-
Prince Albert, Sask. police looking for mom and two kids
Prince Albert Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a mother and her two children.
-
Here's why you might be seeing more ticks in Saskatoon this spring
Saskatoon appears to be a hotspot for ticks this spring, an expert says.
Winnipeg
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rain
The province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Manitoba confirms case of severe acute hepatitis in child
Shared Health has confirmed one pediatric case of severe acute hepatitis in recent weeks in Manitoba.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after suspected shooting, crash in southeast Calgary
Police responded to a crash and reports of gunfire in a southeast intersection Tuesday night that left one person dead.
-
Turnstiles for Calgary Transit? City not ruling it out to increase safety at stations
Calgary's general manager of transportation says testing out turnstiles or some other type of closed-access system on transit will be explored as work continues to increase safety for riders.
-
Family says someone stole gift cards from mail. Canada Post says 'mechanical' issue
The Easter card from grandma Joan in PEI arrived on time, but as soon as May Larkin sat down to open it, she knew something wasn't right.
Edmonton
-
Conservative leadership candidates prep for first official party debate
Six candidates competing to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada will meet on stage tonight for the first of two official debates. The event in Edmonton comes less than a week after five out of the six contenders put on a feisty performance during an unofficial debate in Ottawa, where much focus was paid to fighting COVID-19 mandates and the recent convoy protest in the nation's capital.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
-
Kings outlast Oilers to take 5-4 OT victory in Game 5
Adrian Kempe scored 1:12 into overtime and the L.A. Kings held on for a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round NHL playoff series on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Where to watch today's Ontario election announcements
Putting money back in drivers’ pockets, health care and affordability are all on the agendas of the main Ontario party leaders on Wednesday as they set out on the campaign trail.
-
Should you vote strategically in the Ontario election? This Toronto group says yes
A group of Torontonians are hoping to oust the current Ontario government by encouraging strategic voting, but experts say the process may be nearly impossible to carry out.
-
Cross-examination to continue for second complainant in Hoggard trial
Cross-examination is expected to continue this afternoon for an Ottawa woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Funding framework for new Civic Campus to be debated at City Council
Ottawa city council will be discussing a future plan to provide the Ottawa Hospital with $150 million to build its new Civic Campus.
-
Record-breaking temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa
Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures today and throughout the week.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa taxi rates could increase 10 per cent in June
If council approves the proposed 10 per cent hike in taxi fares, the drop rate for a cab ride will increase $0.35 to $3.80, while the cost per kilometre will increase two cents.
Vancouver
-
'These kids are disgusting': Mom speaks out after teen swarmed, beaten in social media video
A Surrey mom is calling for justice after a disturbing attack on her teenage daughter that was captured on video and posted on social media.
-
Grief, desperation, resolve: Families of B.C. patients plead for better safeguards for assisted deaths
Many Canadians are unaware that our legislators are seeking another dramatic expansion of medically assisted dying legislation, so the families of two British Columbia patients are raising the alarm to warn of the existing shortcomings and blind spots.
-
Oil company profits soar as B.C. pump prices hit record highs
Many oil companies are seeing surging profits as people struggle with record-high gas prices in B.C. and beyond.
Montreal
-
'We will not stand for it': Indigenous leaders call for exemption to Quebec's Bill 96
Indigenous leaders are in Quebec City Tuesday, calling for a 'total and resolute' exemption from Bill 96, the province’s language law.
-
Man who punched Montreal teen soccer ref -- a grandfather and ex-teacher -- apologizes
The man who was captured on video assaulting a teenage soccer referee has apologized, saying he's 'deeply pained' by his own actions and is seeking help. He said he's a grandfather, whose grandson was playing in the under-14 match, and a former teacher.
-
Quebec criticized for lagging hearing loss detection in babies
Two Quebec associations are criticizing how slow the province has been to extend access to the Quebec newborn hearing test program.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. reveals COVID-19 vaccine rates among province's health workers
The B.C. government has released its data on COVID-19 vaccination rates among the province's health-care workers.
-
At least 3 injured after car crashes into building in Victoria
At least three people were injured following a crash in Victoria, though police estimate that five people may have been injured.
-
Vancouver-based vegan restaurant coming to Victoria's former Boston Pizza location
A new restaurant tenant has been identified for the former Boston Pizza location on Hillside Avenue in Victoria.
Atlantic
-
More evidence emerges of N.S. mass shooter's long history of domestic abuse
The former wife of the man responsible for the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia says he once pinned her to the floor during a fit of rage, confirming that the killer's violence towards women extended back to the 1990s.
-
High gas prices have some looking to provincial governments for relief
With record high gas prices, now well over 200 cents per litre in parts of Canada, prices are expected to soar even higher as the summer driving season nears.
-
Wildfire in Yarmouth County continues to grow; air quality alert in effect
Emergency crews in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County are currently battling a wildfire that is estimated to be 350 hectares in size.
Northern Ontario
-
A passenger with no flying experience landed a plane in a Florida airport after the pilot became incapacitated
A passenger with no flying experience safely landed a private plane at a Florida airport when the pilot became incapacitated.
-
Inside the manhunt for escaped Alabama inmate, jailer
It was about three hours after sheriff's officials in Alabama realized a capital murder suspect and a senior jail official who had taken him for a mental health evaluation had disappeared when Sheriff Rick Singleton called in the U.S. marshals.
-
Years in the making, Canada one step closer to national autism strategy
For years, families with loved ones who have autism have been pleading with the federal government to issue a national autism strategy that informs government policies, and that process is now one step closer to the finish line.
Kitchener
-
Close to 300 nursing vacancies in Waterloo region: union
The Ontario Nurses Association (ONA) is calling the situation at hospitals in Waterloo region and across the province "cataclysmic," as a nursing shortage continues to cause challenges.
-
New $72 million theatre opens in Stratford
Construction of the theatre was completed in 2020, but pandemic restrictions meant its first show was delayed until Tuesday.
-
Gas prices push record highs as demand surges, supply constrained
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.