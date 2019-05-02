

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan farmers are busy harrowing, rock picking and fertilizing according to this week’s crop report.

Seeding in the province is five per cent complete. Some producers have indicated that seeding should begin in the next few weeks once weather permits.

Recent rain has helped improve field conditions across the province, and cropland topsoil is rated at one per cent surplus, 62 per cent adequate, 30 per cent short and seven per cent very short.

Last year’s dry conditions are still affecting field quality, as conditions are currently rated at one per cent excellent.

Recent rain and snow have posed some challenges for farmers who are calving.