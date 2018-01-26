

Saskatchewan producers are trying to recover from an unusually dry summer.

Recent snowfall could help restore moisture, but Pense-area farmer Lorne Straub said he’s concerned for his crops.

“It has a great effect on effect on everything,” Straub said. “The worst thing can happen is not having a product to sell.”

Straub said if dry conditions continue into seeding season, producers will start to worry. However Ken Panchuk, a soil specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture, said producers should be alright as long as snow continues to fall.

“Having a spring rain will probably be considerably more beneficial for uniformity of moisture penetration into the soil,” he said. “But, we’ll take the snow.”

While 2017 was a dry year, Straub said it was still nothing like the prairie drought in 1988.

With files from CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen