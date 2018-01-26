Recent snowfall could help restore moisture for Sask. producers
Saskatchewan producers are trying to recover from an unusually dry summer.
Recent snowfall could help restore moisture, but Pense-area farmer Lorne Straub said he’s concerned for his crops.
“It has a great effect on effect on everything,” Straub said. “The worst thing can happen is not having a product to sell.”
Straub said if dry conditions continue into seeding season, producers will start to worry. However Ken Panchuk, a soil specialist with the Ministry of Agriculture, said producers should be alright as long as snow continues to fall.
“Having a spring rain will probably be considerably more beneficial for uniformity of moisture penetration into the soil,” he said. “But, we’ll take the snow.”
While 2017 was a dry year, Straub said it was still nothing like the prairie drought in 1988.
With files from CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen