Administration recommendations on how best to regulate body rub parlours in Regina will be presented to city council at a meeting later this month.

The recommendations were made by the Priorities and Planning Committee in June.

The committee says the city should adopt a policy that “regulates the industry as a business” with a “focus on harm reduction for workers, operators and their clients.”

The report also recommends making body rub parlours discretionary use in industrial and commercial zones, separating them from schools, churches, daycares and other parlours by at least one city block. Some parlours will need to shut down to comply with these rules, the report says.

Administration is also recommending a licensing program so they can only operate within certain hours and comply with health and safety standards. The report also says the licensing should ensure workers are of legal age and legally allowed to work in Canada, and suggests the workers receive training on safe practices and community resources in Regina.

A timeline in the report suggests the city have the full licensing implemented by December 2020.

The report will go before city council on Sept. 23.