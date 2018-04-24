

CTV Regina





A record number of 711 distracted driving offences were reported in the month of March, according to Saskatchewan Government Insurance.

Of those 711 offences, 583 were cell phone tickets handed out by police in the province. Distracted drivers will get a $280 ticket, as well as four demerit points. There is also a potential for a one-week vehicle impoundment for a second cell phone offence in one year.

Distracted driving is the leading cause of collisions in the province. In 2016, there were nearly 8,300 collisions resulting in 42 deaths and more than 1,200 injuries.