People in Saskatchewan opened their wallets and rang phones, raising a record amount in this year’s Telemiracle.

A total of $7,151,256 was raised at the 42nd annual Telemiracle telethon,for the benefit of the Kinsmen Telemiracle Foundation.

The event began on Saturday and wrapped up Sunday afternoon. Donations started coming in right away, with farmer Lucien Wayne Jacobs making a record donationof $1.2-million.

Another historic gift was givenon Sunday afternoon. Dr. Phil Thacker, a P.O.W. City Kinsmen member and University of Saskatchewan swine researcher donated more than $1.5-million to Telemiracle.

The surprises didn’t stop there, as longtime host Bob McGrath returned as a special guest.

Musicians and Saskatchewan talent kept the telethon moving and hundreds of volunteers worked behind the scenes.