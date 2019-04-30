

CTV Regina





The RCMP announced the winners of the 2019 Name the Puppy Contest. The centre received a record 34,714 entries, 13,000 more than the previous record.

The winning names are given to the first 13 puppies born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre this year.

The 13 winning entries are:

Mace: Abaan Shaikh (Saskatoon, Sask.)

Madox: Teagan Stuart (Whitehorse, Yukon)

Magnum: Blake Pierce (Stratford, P.E.I.)

Makwa: Lyila Bruyere (Fort Alexander, Man.)

Maple: Owen Pottie (Iqaluit, Nunavut)

Marci: Daelyn van Runt (Calgary, Alta.)

Marlow : Caleb Kilba (Kamloops, B.C.)

Max : Skye Green (Paulatuk, N.W. T.)

Maya : Ben Beaton (Antigonish, N.S.)

Memphis : Kaiden Yu (Ottawa, Ont.)

Mika : Alyssa Dawe (Conception Bay South, N.L.)

Milly : Emily Richard (Shediac River, N.B.)

Moose : Kyle Brazeau (Dorval, Que.)

All entries had to begin with the letter “M”, and all winners will receive an RCMP baseball cap, a plush dog and a photo of the puppy they named.