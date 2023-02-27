Record-high average total premiums, per crop premiums announced for 2023 Crop Insurance Program

The details of the 2023 Crop Insurance Program are in for Saskatchewan producers.

Unveiled at the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation (SCIC) Head Offices in Melville on Monday, Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit revealed a record-high level of $446 per acre for average coverage in 2023.

The average total premium will jump nearly $2.75, up to $14.79 per acre in 2023 compared to $12.05 in 2022.

Another major change for the program in 2023 is the switch to individual premiums calculated for each crop insured.

“A producer’s claim on one crop does not impact their premium for a different crop,” Marit said.

Marit added that the producers individual claim history, along with their area risk zone, will be taken into account for their Individual claims.

The hope, Marit said, is for premiums to be more reflective of what producers are seeing on their farm.

In 2022, Saskatchewan producers insured over 35.6 million acres through crop insurance — over 80 per cent of the total acres seeded in Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) president Ray Orb said overall, the organization is pleased with this year’s announcements.

However, Orb remained cautious, as he explained it may be a bit early to judge the individualized premiums per crop.

“How that actually will take place, I think that depends on the individual farmers when they open their packages,” he said.

Maximum dollar coverage of unseeded acres also increased to $70, $100 or $125 dollars per acre. Additionally, the AgriStability compensation rate will increase from 70 to 80 per cent to help farmers in times of need.

The deadline to apply, reinstate, cancel or make changes to producer’s crop insurance programs is March 31st.

Producers should receive their packages in the mail by Friday, but can also contact their local SCIC office if they have any questions regarding the recent changes.