According to SGI, police across the province set a new record for distracted driving tickets issued in November.

Hundreds of people were caught with suspended licenses or driving without valid insurance throughout the month as well. Police reported 302 tickets for driving while suspended or disqualified, 519 tickets for driving without valid registration and 345 tickets for driving without a valid licence.

Police also ticketed 636 people for distracted driving. According to SGI, 554 of those tickets were for cellphone use. SGI said it was the highest number of distracted tickets ever issued in a single month for distracted driving in the province.