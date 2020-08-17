REGINA -- Regina businesses can now apply to receive funding to help with expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses will be able to receive grants valued at $1,000, $2,500 or $5,000. They must match the city’s contribution.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a clear impact on every business in Regina and beyond,” said Mayor Michael Fougere, in a news releae.

“Vibrant local businesses are essential to our city’s growth and economic diversity, and I am proud of Council’s commitment to providing this much-needed assistance as they make changes to respond to this new reality.”

The grant program will see the city distribute up to $2 million in aid for businesses.

City council approved the funding in late July.

The second phase of the program will begin in January, and will focus on supporting longer-term diversification initiatives, the city said.

The city said applicants should read the eligibility information thoroughly. They will be contacted about their submissions within a week.

Applications can be accessed at Regina.ca/recovery.