REGINA -- A man from Redvers, Sask. has been charged with child pornography offences following an investigation earlier this summer.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit said on Thursday it began to look into the case in August.

On Oct. 7, members of the ICE Unit and Carlyle RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Redvers, where it’s believed the offences were occurring.

Officers found child porn in the home and two computers and a mobile phone were seized for analysis, ICE said.

Officers arrested Vernon J. Zelionka, 45, at the residence.

He has been charged with possession and accessing child pornography.

ICE said he appeared before a Saskatchewan Justice of the Peace in Carlyle. He was released from custody on numerous conditions.

His next court appearance will be in Saskatchewan Provincial Court in Carlyle on Oct. 14.