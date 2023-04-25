Regina advocate and community leader Erica Beaudin elected as Chief of Cowessess First Nation

Well-known Regina advocate Erica Beaudin has been chosen to serve as the next Chief of Cowessess First Nation.

“This is an incredible day and I am still absorbing and processing all what it means,” Beaudin said in a message on her campaign page following the win.

“What I do know is that this will be the most important endeavour I have embarked on. As your Chief, I am excited to be a part of the team… I know that we will come together with unity and passion to serve and be the best helpers we can be.”

The southern Sask. First Nation held its election on April 24 to determine who will lead the nation following the departure of well-known Chief Cadmus Delorme.

Delorme served as the head of Cowessess First Nation since 2016. He recently announced he would not be seeking a third term.

In February of 2023, Delorme was appointed as the chairperson of the newly created Residential School Documents Advisory Committee.

In a field of four candidates, Beaudin won handily with a margin of 163 votes.

Candidates Terrance Pelletier and Gary J. Sparvier were both runner-up with 203 votes each to Beaudin’s 366.

Prior to her run for chief, Beaudin worked as an advocate in Regina for more than two decades.

She was instrumental in the search for Tamra Keepness and in her role as the executive director of Regina Treaty Status Indigenous Services (RTSIS), she worked to find shelter and support for Regina’s houseless population.

Beaudin is set to assume the position of chief of her home first nation immediately.