Regina air conditioning repairs on rise amid extreme heat

As Regina residents search for innovative ways to keep cool during the extreme heat, local air conditioning companies are booming with business.

Dallas Fryklund, owner and operator of Trusted Plumbing and Heating, has seen an increase in calls for service over the last few weeks.

He said they are working around the clock to repair air conditioners.

“In the extreme temperatures, your equipment is obviously going to be challenged, it’s going to be running a lot harder,” Fryklund said. “It’s really important to have them serviced before this weather occurs.”

The biggest contributing factors to breakdowns are lack of maintenance and incorrect installations, he said. Often times that leads to issues with air flow and leaking refrigerant.

Fryklund also recommends changing your filters every two months and making sure your ducts are clean.

While more people flip the switch to cool, SaskPower is asking resident to be conscious about power consumption.

The company set a new summer peak record on Monday with nearly 3700 mega watts.

“Demand for power is up and we don’t have one of our facilities,” said SaskPower spokesperson Joel Cherry.

SaskPower’s Poplar River Plant near Coronach has been out of service since June 2. A heavy rainstorm caused the dam to overtop and flooded the power station with mud and hay.

Poplar River is the second largest power plant in the province, which generates 582 mega watts. To offset some of the lost power generation, Cherry said the province is turning to its neighbours for help.

“We have tie lines with Manitoba, Alberta and the United States and we’re trying to purchase as much power there to help support the systems,” he said.

Cherry said crews have been working around the clock to clean up at the Poplar plant and it is expected to be back operating soon.

In the meantime, to help conserve power and cut down on utility bills, Cherry recommends closing the blinds during the day, running the air conditioner at efficient times and keeping the house as warm as people are comfortable with.

Even increasing the temperature by one degree can have a “measurable impact on power bills,” Cherry said.