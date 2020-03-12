REGINA -- The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) says airlines have noticed a softening in demand and are responding by adjusting their schedules accordingly, amid concerns of COVID-19.

The effects are starting to be felt at Regina’s airport, and passengers should be prepared for possible changes.

"Both Air Canada and WestJet have let us know to expect to see some reductions in core services, even domestic services that have nothing to do with international travel because, of course, these people are connecting," President and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority, James Bogusz said.

He advises travellers to check-in with their airline directly if they have any concerns over cancellations.

The RAA encourages people to check out the yqr.ca website, Government information surrounding COVID-19 can be found on the homepage.

High traffic areas of the airport are fully stocked with 28 hand sanitizers.