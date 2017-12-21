

The Regina Airport Authority says Friday will be its busiest day of the year. The airport says they are expecting to see 2,400 passengers on Friday, 900 more than on an average day.

Airport officials are offering a few tips to avoid holiday stress, including arriving early and checking your carry-on luggage for prohibited items such as liquids or gels over 100 milliliters.

They also suggest waiting until you arrive at your destination to wrap gifts as they may need to be inspected.

If your travel plans don’t include the airport, you may have more difficulty this year than last with the shutdown of the Saskatchewan Transportation Company.

Greyhound is still serving destinations on the TransCanada and Yellowhead highways, but there is limited bus service beyond that.

Rider Express is also operating twice daily between Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert. They say they're adding extra vehicles to meet holiday travel demand.