

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





Thirty years since its last repair, the cities of Regina and Moose Jaw are discussing the future of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.

Councilors from both cities are looking at options for completely rebuilding the plant, renovating it or doing a mixture of both.

The project is estimated to cost anywhere between $127 million to $224 million. Officials will be looking at three different designs for the plant, to try and find the most cost effective option. The plant is owned by both the Moose Jaw and Regina, so the funding would have to be approved by both cities before they can move ahead with construction.

Members from both city councils and officials from the treatment plant will meet in the upcoming weeks to move forward with discussions.

Based on a report by Madina Azizi