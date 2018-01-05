The Regina Humane Society says multiple steps need to be taken in order to ensure the safety of stray cats in the city.

"We need to manage this properly. You can't have just one part. It can't be just feeding; it can't be just shelter, or just sterilization. You need a comprehensive plan and that's what we are all working towards,” said Bill Thorn from the Regina Humane Society.

The group is currently dealing with a high number of cat rescues, and says there isn’t just one solution to the problem of feral or stray cats.

The past two winters in the Queen City have seen mild temperatures and animal advocates say the city’s feral cat population has grown as a result.

Several animal rescue organizations in Regina are forming a coalition to address the city’s large stray cat population.

With files from Gina Martin.