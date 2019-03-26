The City of Regina passed a new policy on Monday which deals with heritage properties.

The city will now administer a Heritage Inventory Policy, which will lead to an inventory of possible heritage properties in Regina.

Administration will go through all the current properties listed as possible heritage sites and look at economic and structural feasibility.

“227 houses that are on the heritage holding bylaw will go to the inventory. The city has created a thematic framework that’s going to be a tool that will give them a little bit more detail in addressing themes within the city of where to designate properties,” President of Heritage Regina Jackie Schmidt said.

City administration can also now add properties to the heritage inventory so they can be identified as a possible heritage residence. In order for a property to be removed from the list, council will need to approve it.