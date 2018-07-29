

CTV Regina





A 35-year-old man from the Regina area drowned in Buffalo Pound Provincial Park around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Moose Jaw RCMP say that the victim was at the beach for a family gathering, when he entered the water and began struggling. A bystander was able to get the victim back to the shore, where CPR was administered by multiple people including RCMP members.

When STARS arrived on the scene, they pronounced the man dead.