Regina based professional wrestling promotion High Impact Wrestling is closing its doors.

“It is our duty to inform all of you with an extremely heavy heart, that HIW will be closing its doors this fall,” the Facebook post said.

According to a post on the promotions Facebook page, two events planned for September have been cancelled. The Pile O' Bones Rumble event originally scheduled for Friday Sept. 20 and the Wildside event scheduled for Sept. 27 in Saskatoon have both been cancelled.

“We would like to thank each and every one of our fans who have supported us over the last 21 years for every cheer, boo, or show of support you have ever given us,” the post said.

The post adds the final HIW event will be Oct. 25 at the Hungarian Club in Regina, featuring ECW legend Super Crazy.

“This is not the end of the story, only the chapter. Stay tuned for some HUGE announcements that may be coming over the next few weeks!” the post said.

Any tickets purchased for either of the Sept.20 or Sept. 27 events can be used for Oct. 25. Fans can also choose to receive a refund, by emailing kathy@hiwcanada.com or at the point of purchase.