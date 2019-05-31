A Regina pharmacist will be named the 2019 Canadian Pharmacist of the Year by the Canadian Pharmacists Association at the National Pharmacist’s Conference on June 3.

For seven years, Mike Stuber has worked on the frontlines of the HIV epidemic in Saskatchewan, and specializes in HIV treatment and prevention.

“It’s crisis level and it has been for over a decade,” Stuber told CTV Morning Live. “There’s a lot of stress and burn out on the frontlines. It’s tough but we’re making progress.”

Stuber operates the first pharmacists-led Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) clinic in Canada. PrEP is a medication that one can take to reduce the risk of getting HIV.

“We’ve achieved quite a bit,” Stuber said. “We got full coverage of HIV medication last year. We’ve expanded testing for HIV.”

Stuber said the expansion of the role of the pharmacist in healthcare has helped deliver faster and better healthcare services. HIV testing is now available in pharmacies and pharmacists have the ability to prescribe certain medications.

“A big part of the role is educating community pharmacists and helping them become a part of the team,” Stuber said. “I believe pharmacists are underutilized and I think we have a great network of pharmacists across the province and we just need a little more education support to help them contribute to HIV care.”

Suber said in the future, he hopes to see HIV treatment become less of a specialization and more accessible in daily healthcare.

“It needs to involve the entire healthcare system,” Stuber said.

HIV transmission rates in Saskatchewan are three times the national average.