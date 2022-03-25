Regina basketball coach marks 50th year on the sideline

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine

In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on March 19, 2022, shows the aftermath of the airstrike on the Mariupol theatre that was struck and the area around it. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener