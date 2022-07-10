Regina basketball player makes national U17 team

Regina basketball player makes national U17 team

17-year-old forward Ajok Madol is the lone Saskatchewan prospect on Canada's U17 national team this year. (Source: FIBA.basketball) 17-year-old forward Ajok Madol is the lone Saskatchewan prospect on Canada's U17 national team this year. (Source: FIBA.basketball)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

COVID: China's Shanghai says new Omicron subvariant found

The city of Shanghai has discovered a COVID-19 case involving a new subvariant Omicron BA.5.2.1, an official told a briefing on Sunday, signaling the complications China faces to keep up with new mutations as it pursues its "zero-COVID" policy.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener