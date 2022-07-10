Regina basketball player makes national U17 team
Ajok Madol, a Grade 11 student from Regina, qualified for Canada’s national U17 team at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s Basketball World Cup, according to an announcement from Basketball Saskatchewan Inc.
Madol, a 17-year-old forward, is representing Archbishop M.C. O'Neill in Regina and is the lone Saskatchewan product on the 12-woman squad.
This year’s FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup is being held in Hungary from July 9-17.
Canada is in Group C of the tournament and will be playing Egypt on July 12 at 9 a.m. EST.
Canada lost its first game against Spain 60-57 before securing a 92-58 win against Korea.
Madol during Canada's first game of the tournament against Spain. (Source: FIBA.basketball)
Madol previously qualified for the 2022 Biosteel All Canadian Basketball game back in March, where she showed off her skills to a national audience.
You can catch Madol and the rest of the Canadian squad on the FIBA official YouTube channel, where games are being streamed live.
