REGINA -- A grade 12 basketball player from a Regina school spent the weekend breaking records at the annual Luther Invitational Tournament.

Josh Soifer of the Luther Lions scored 133 points over three games, to break the all-time single tournament scoring record.

"It feels really good to be able to represent my team like that, have my name go down...it's just such a big event for the entire community, that it's really nice, said Soifer."

The previous record of 118 points was set in 2009. Soifer is also the first player to score 35 points or more in each of the three games.

"For me it was always just about playing with my team, trying to get a win, and I was just trying to drown out the noise and focus my game throughout."

Soifer represented Saskatchewan’s U-17 team at nationals last summer, leading the entire nation in scoring at the tournament. So his success at the L.I.T did not come as a surprise to his coach, Tanner Brightman.

“I haven't had a guy like him,” said Brightman. “He thinks the game in such a way that puts us as coaches in a better spot, he puts the guys in a good spot.”

Excelling as much off the court as he does on, Soifer has been accepted to the University of Oxford in England for next year, leaving him with a difficult decision to make.

“Whether I want to focus on academics or play basketball for a few more years. But I’m excited no matter what the future holds,” said Soifer.

No matter what he decides, he will leave the team some big shoes to fill for next season.

“A lot of scoring obviously, and a lot of personality too. He's a guy that challenges the guys and challenges me,” said Brightman.

With a bright future ahead, Soifer said he is looking forward to spending a few more weeks playing with his High School teammates before deciding what comes next.