

CTV Regina





Regina’s Logan Pletz became Saskatchewan’s first athlete to qualify for the Youth World Games in biathlon.

The Youth World Games take place this weekend in Slovakia.

Pletz, 18, finished in the top-four at a qualifying trials competition in Quebec to earn a spot at the World Games.

He placed first after day one of the trials, but was disqualified on day two after taking a wrong turn.

He recovered on the third and final day to place second and earn a spot on Team Canada’s youth squad.

“There are a lot of athletes who will come to the range and try to hit every single target and take as long as they can to do that,” Pletz said.

“I feel like I take a different approach to the sport. I come in and shoot five sometimes as fast as I can. If I hit three, I learn from that and try to teach myself to shoot that quick but not miss.”

Pletz has been member of the Regina Biathlon Club since he was 11 years old.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna