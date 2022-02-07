Regina-born McMorris wins bronze in men's snowboard slopestyle

Canada's Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., left, celebrates his gold medal with bronze medallist and teammate Mark McMorris, of Regina, following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Canada's Max Parrot, of Bromont, Que., left, celebrates his gold medal with bronze medallist and teammate Mark McMorris, of Regina, following the men's slopestyle final at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Zhangjiakou, China, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

