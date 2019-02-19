

Taylor Rattray, CTV Regina





He may not be as tall as the snowbanks, but eight-year-old Roch Wheeler isn’t letting that stop him from spending his February break shoveling snow for his neighbours.

“It’s an easier way to make money,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler is raising funds for his swim club's upcoming marathon, which will donate 10 per cent of the money raised to Regina Palliative Care.

“Every year, they do the Georgina Syrgiannis Marathon,” said Roch’s mother, Michelle Wheeler. “It's in honour of a swim mom who passed away, and she spent time in palliative care at the end of her life. So they've chosen that as a recipient for the marathon.”

Wheeler is $300 into his $2,000 goal and he's confident he'll reach that target.

“We've asked a lot of people and most of them have been saying yes,” said Wheeler.

“We've really been trying to teach him to work for his money and care about others as well, so it was a good combination.”

With the recent dump of snow over the weekend, Roch Wheeler isn’t the only one clearing driveways and sidewalks.

Regina chiropractor Doug Pattison said he usually sees an increase of patients after a big snowfall.

“When this time of year comes along, there are always people that are getting injured and complaining about the weather. And this last dump we had was enough to bring in some people with those kinds of injuries.”

To avoid injury, Pattison said people should warm up and stretch prior to shoveling.