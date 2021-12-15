Regina Budget 2022: 5 points to know as councillors discuss proposal

With councillors set to begin discussions on the 2022 City of Regina Operating and Capital Budget Wednesday, here are a few key points to make note of ahead of the meeting.

The budget is subject to changes based on council discussions.

MILL RATE: UP 3.9 PER CENT

The proposed mill rate increase of 3.9 per cent will cost the average homeowner an additional $75.72 annually.

The 2022 budget will mark the final dedicated increase for Mosaic Stadium, but administration said last month talks are ongoing to plan for future costs of the stadium.

SPENDING FOCUSES: ROAD MAINTENANCE, WATER UTILITY

$136 million is slated to cover infrastructure maintenance like roads, bridges and sidewalks along with $119 million for work related to Regina's water like improving water pressure.

Funding is also proposed for recreation programs, community safety and well being initiatives, and making recreation more accessible.

The $4.6 million impact of COVID-19 on City finances is planned to be addressed with money from reserves.

RESERVE SPENDING AND COVID COSTS

The budget proposes $115,000 to fund the Winter City Strategy, $1.8 million to fund the Housing Incentive Policy Program for the year and the 2022 Grey Cup.

These projects and several others will be funded by a transfer of $7.8 million from the General Reserve Fund, the most significant being a $2 million portion being used to fund the COVID-19 impact on city financials.

The total impact for 2022 is estimated to be $4.6 million, with another $1.8 million being drawn from the COVID-19 Recovery Reserve to help cover costs.

POLICE BUDGET: $4 MILLION INCREASE PROPOSED

The Regina Police Service is asking for a budget increase from 2021 of roughly four million dollars to $104 million.

With the current funding ask, RPS could add 16 police positions, seven civilian positions and one additional deputy chief. It would also allow for the purchase of an aircraft for the Aerial Support Unit.

AQUATIC CENTRE FEASIBILITY STUDY ONGOING

A feasibility study for a proposed indoor aquatic facility is underway.

Council approved the study in October but administration said in the budget the study will exceed $750,000 before the study is finalized and presented to council, leading to a request for more expenses related to the contract.

The meeting is set to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday with more than 20 delegations presenting on various aspects of the budget.

A second meeting is planned for Thursday to discuss the 2022 Utility Budget among several other items.