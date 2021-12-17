Regina budget day 2: Council reinstate golf course tax exemption, adds Warehouse Community Support Program

Regina city council adjourned on Thursday without a budget, but decided to add a pilot Community Support Program for the Warehouse district and narrowly voted to reinstate a property tax exemption for golf courses.

Budget discussions will continue at 9 a.m. Friday.

WAREHOUSE COMMUNITY SUPPORT PROGRAM

Councillor Daniel LeBlanc moved for council to add in a Community Support Program for the Warehouse district on a pilot basis in 2022.

The program will be modelled after the existing support team seeing success downtown.

Approximately $209,000 has been set aside to get the program started.

GOLF COURSE PROPERTY TAX

Council also discussed at length a tax exemption for non-city run golf courses that was set to be eliminated in the 2022 budget.

Councillor Bob Hawkins put forward an amendment to reinstate the policy and after much debate, it did narrowly pass 6-5 and does not affect the mill rate.

A representative from the Royal Regina told councillors the change would have a major impact on their operations and business model.

The proposed mill rate increase is set for further discussion when the budget talks resume Friday.

Council approved the Regina Police Service budget on Wednesday.