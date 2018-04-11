

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a man who robbed a business with a gun on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue East around 11:30 p.m.

The suspect entered the business with the gun and demanded money. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, a black toque, and a black balaclava covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.