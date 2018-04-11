Regina business robbed at gunpoint overnight
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 10:11AM CST
Police are searching for a man who robbed a business with a gun on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Victoria Avenue East around 11:30 p.m.
The suspect entered the business with the gun and demanded money. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie, a black toque, and a black balaclava covering his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.