Police are searching for two suspects after a business in Regina was robbed at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Pasqua Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, two men with guns demanded money. They were able to escape on foot with an unknown quantity of cash.

The first suspect is described as Indigenous, between 25-30 years old, wearing a pink sweater, grey sweatpants and a blue bandana covering his face.

The second suspect is described as Indigenous, between 25-30 years old, wearing a dark coloured sweater and a blue bandana covering his face, and a backpack.

Both men had a gun.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.