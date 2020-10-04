REGINA -- Regina police are asking the public for information after an employee of a business was robbed at gunpoint in the city on Saturday.

Police said in a news release the robbery occurred at 8:35 p.m. at a business in the 500 block of Broad Street.

Information suggests that a lone man entered the business armed with a handgun, police said. He forced the employee at gunpoint to give up an undisclosed amount of cash, and the employee was not harmed.

Police describe the man as medium build, dark complexion, 20-25 years old and wearing a black hoodie with a hood, blue jeans, medical mask, white shoes with three black stripes up the side, and clear gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.