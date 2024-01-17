Regina businesses face uncertain future following explosion

Last week, an explosion took place at Luiggi’s Pasta House, which has affected the various businesses that share a building with the restaurant.

While none of the businesses and organizations are currently operating from the building, diesel generators are working to heat the various spaces to ensure the pipes don’t freeze.

The next step is to blow out the waterlines and put antifreeze in them before turning the generators off.

One of the organizations that operated out of the building was the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan.

Nobody from the team was in the building at the time of the explosion, but a few of them stopped into the building on Wednesday in order to collect all of their electronic equipment and ensure that all chords are unplugged.

Rhonda Rosenberg, the executive director of the Multicultural Council of Saskatchewan, said right now, the staff is working from home.

“We have no heat, no power, no water,” she said. “Everybody has laptops, everybody has access. Then we just need to wait until SaskPower, SaskEnergy and the city are able to re-establish all the utilities.”

It is currently undetermined when folks will be able to operate out of the building once again.

Other businesses that were affected are Penningtons, Mount Sinai Anglican Church, SinLis Hair Studio, Cost Cannabis, and a BMO ATM.

Investigators determined the explosion and fire was accidental, according to an update sent from the City of Regina on Wednesday afternon.