Regina can’t reach net zero targets without help from industry, governments: U of R prof
The City of Regina’s proposed energy and sustainability framework has unanimous support from the executive committee as it heads to council for another vote on Wednesday. But, it is going to take more than council’s approval to reach the city’s ambitious net zero, 100 per cent renewable targets by 2050.
The energy and sustainability framework tackles seven key areas to reduce energy and increase efficiency during the city’s transition to renewable energy resources.
Switching to low-emissions vehicles and sustainable energy sources, at both a city and residential level, are two key pieces in the framework.
Regina resident Jeff Moore made the switch to solar energy more than five years ago. He added an electric vehicle to his greener, cleaner lifestyle shortly after.
“The solar panels pay for themselves in approximately 10 years,” Moore said. “After that, I’ll be driving my car for free just with the power of the sun.”
According to a report from city administration, 23 per cent of Regina’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the transportation sector.
Moore, who is also a board member of the Saskatchewan Electric Vehicle Association, said switching fleet vehicles and personal vehicles to low-emissions alternatives would make a big difference.
“We can all do our small part by moving to low emissions vehicles and electric vehicles certainly have a big part to play in that transition,” he said. “The purchase price is a little more expensive, but you save in maintenance and you save in fuel costs.”
However, residents are not responsible for the majority of Regina’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to Emily Eaton, an associate professor in geography and environmental studies at the University of Regina.
“We need residents to make changes in their homes and in their lifestyles, but that’s really only one small part of the picture,” Eaton told CTV News.
Eaton spoke as a delegate in favour of the energy and sustainability framework at the executive committee meeting on Thursday. She said the framework is long overdue.
“We don’t have any more time to waste,” she said, adding every day of inaction makes it harder and more expensive to reach the 2050 target.
According to the city, Regina’s greenhouse gas emissions are 1.7 times higher than the national average and 4.7 times higher than the global average.
If you look at Saskatchewan’s greenhouse gas emissions per capita, Eaton said the comparison is much worse.
“If Saskatchewan were a country it would have the highest greenhouse gas emissions in the whole world,” Eaton said.
“We are a fossil fuel based economy here and that’s something we’re going to have to grapple with in this transition.”
Industry is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, according to Eaton.
She said the city would need to get industries and all levels of government on board to achieve its net zero targets by 2050.
“Regina can’t get net zero without SaskPower getting net zero as well,” she said.
In a statement, SaskPower said it is committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 to ultimately achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
“The City of Regina is a valued partner to SaskPower, and we will continue to work with the City as they focus on their Energy and Sustainability Framework targets,” the statement said.
Regina’s executive committee recognized the framework is an ambitious plan, but it is a good first step in matching what other municipalities are doing across the country.
“To me this is not simply an environmental plan, this is an economic plan as well,” said coun. Shanon Zachidniak.
“This is an opportunity for us to support a net return of $12.5 billion to our local economy by 2050.”
City Council is expected to vote on the energy and sustainability framework at its next meeting on Wednesday.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia appears to be shifting its war aims in Ukraine
In what could signal an important narrowing of Moscow's military objectives, the U.S. said Russian forces appear to have halted, at least for now, their ground offensive aimed at capturing the capital, Kyiv, and are concentrating more on the fighting for control of the Donbas region in the country's southeast -- a shift the Kremlin seemed to confirm.
Why is the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol so important to Russia?
Experts say Russia is seeking strategic and propaganda victories with its brutal siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol.
Russian war in Ukraine nearing possibly more dangerous phase
President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.
Young immigrants may leave Canada due to high cost of living: survey
A new Leger poll suggests 30 per cent of new, young immigrants could leave the country in the next two years, with Canada's rising cost of living listed as a top concern.
Nearly half of all patients experience a false-positive mammogram after 10 years of annual screening: study
A new study shows that after 10 years of annual cancer screening using 3D mammography, nearly half of the patients tested experienced a false-positive mammogram.
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
Protester who lost life savings regrets involvement with 'Freedom Convoy'
Martin Joseph Anglehart says he spent all of his life savings helping people with the convoy, and is now living out of his vehicle near Kenora, Ont.
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
What you need to know about accessing your online CRA account this year
Since the last tax season, the CRA has implemented a few changes to its My Account web service. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about accessing your online account and filing your taxes for the 2021 year.
Saskatoon
-
Masking requirements for Saskatoon city facilities, buses could be dropped
City administration is recommending an end to mandatory masking in city facilities and on buses.
-
Sask. Indigenous leaders to meet Pope Francis, call for residential school apology
Several Indigenous delegates from Saskatchewan will be meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City next week.
-
'Why am I living here?': Prince Albert resident fights high taxes on new home
An East Hill home owner says his City of Prince Albert property taxes increased by 25 per cent in 2021 with no improvements to his house, so he’s filed an appeal.
Winnipeg
-
Witnesses sought in fatal multi-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are looking for people who may have witnessed a fatal crash on the Trans-Canada Highway earlier this month.
-
Manitoba farmer who had $40K of canola stolen fears grain thefts may become more common
A Manitoba farmer is warning other producers to be on guard after he says $40,000 worth of canola was stolen from his farm.
-
Royal Manitoba Winter Fair cancels pig and calf scrambles after animal protection group speaks out
The Royal Manitoba Winter Fair is doing away with hog and calf scrambles at its event next week after animal welfare organizations said such events violate federal and provincial animal cruelty laws.
Calgary
-
'Extremely dry': Farmers in southern Alberta gear up for drought conditions
With the Lethbridge area not seeing much snow over the past few months, the dry conditions are already causing grief for some farmers.
-
Calgary preacher arrested in Alberta border blockade gets bail
A Calgary pastor has been granted bail after his arrest more than six weeks ago for his involvement with protesters at a border blockade in southern Alberta.
-
Court injunction remains in effect as Beltline community hopes for peaceful weekend ahead of protests
Police are reminding Calgarians that a temporary court injunction is still in place as officers attempt to de-escalate tensions ahead of expected weekend protests in the Beltline neighbourhood.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's Kenney defends calling party opponents 'lunatics,' comparing them to bugs
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't apologize for comments he is heard making in recordings in which he compares political opponents in his party to insects and calls them lunatics.
-
2 central Alberta students hospitalized after being found unresponsive in vehicle
Two students parked in a vehicle near a high school in central Alberta were taken to hospital Friday after being found unresponsive.
-
Police watchdog investigating fatal officer-involved shooting near downtown LRT crossing
The suspect was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. No police officers were injured in the incident.
Toronto
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.
-
Ontario Power Generation executives top province's 'sunshine list'
Executives at Ontario Power Generation made up the top four highest-paid public employees in the province in 2021.
-
Man critically injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, police say.
Ottawa
-
Here's a look at the highest paid public sector employees in Ottawa in 2021
Ottawa's city manager, former police chief and top doctor headline the list of highest paid public servants at Ottawa City Hall and Ottawa Police headquarters in 2021.
-
'I want to know why they didn't stop': 13-year-old Ottawa hit-and-run victim leaves CHEO
Serene Summers walked out of CHEO to go home on Friday, six weeks after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Ottawa's west end.
-
Ontario didn't lift COVID-19 restrictions too soon, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t believe his government lifted COVID-19 restrictions too early, despite a recent uptick in hospitalizations and other indications the virus is spreading quickly.
Vancouver
-
Targeted shooting appears connected to gang conflict, Coquitlam RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam are investigating a targeted shooting that sent a man to hospital Thursday afternoon, and they say there are indications that the violence was gang-related.
-
B.C.'s COVID-19 hospitalizations rise for 2nd time in 3 days
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in B.C. inched up again on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
B.C. pharmacy investigated for allegedly helping people fake vaccine records
A pharmacy in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is being investigated for allegedly helping unvaccinated individuals sneak their names into the province's COVID-19 vaccine registry.
Montreal
-
WHO rejects Quebec's Medicago vaccine over tobacco ties
The World Health Organization has dealt a blow to Quebec-based Medicago after formally rejecting its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use due to its ties to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
-
Jury finds Montreal man guilty of murdering fellow musician
After lengthy deliberations, a Montreal jury found musician Raymond Henry Muller guilty of first-degree murder on Friday.
-
Montreal students among demonstrators marching for climate action, better Indigenous relations
Thousands of students mobilized across the country on Friday afternoon as part of 'World Day for Climate Justice'. In Quebec, demonstrations take place in Montreal, Quebec, but also in Joliette, Sherbrooke and Rimouski.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for man, vehicle after assault, attempted abduction
Mounties in Nanaimo say a young woman is recovering from her injuries after she was assaulted by a stranger who then attempted to force her into his vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly on Vancouver Island as 47 new cases confirmed
No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the Vancouver Island region Friday, while two deaths were reported elsewhere in the province.
-
'This is going to get worse before it gets better': Shipyard workers vote overwhelmingly in favour of strike
A large-scale strike by Seaspan workers at the Esquimalt Graving Dock is a real possibility after an overwhelming vote in favour of a strike mandate by unionized workers.
Atlantic
-
Not guilty: Cape Breton man acquitted in driving death of 10-year-old girl
Chaos erupted in a Sydney, N.S., courtroom Friday morning after 30-year-old Colin Tweedie was found not guilty in the driving death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.
-
N.S. fisherman trapped by Russian shelling as he tries to drive Ukrainians to safety
A Canadian attempting to drive Ukrainians displaced by the war to safety says Russian shelling has trapped him in the city of Chernihiv for three days as food and water supplies dwindle.
-
Anti-maskers accused of protesting outside N.S. top doc's home released on bail
Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury health officials say latest opioid numbers show slight improvement
New data from Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the Community Drug Strategy show the opioid crisis in the city is slowly starting to improve.
-
Health unit says staffing shortage, OT costs behind $800K salary for Sudbury's medical officer of health
Dr. Penny Sutcliffe, Greater Sudbury's medical officer of health, reported a 2021 salary of just more than $800,000 in 2021, making her the ninth highest paid public servant in the province.
-
Campaign in Timmins aims to debunk misconceptions about safe consumption sites
An interactive public awareness campaign has been launched by the group preparing to open Safe Health Site Timmins, a safe consumption site for those battling addiction.
Kitchener
-
'It’s not fair': Kitchener mom kicked out of store for breastfeeding
A Kitchener mother is speaking out after she said she was told by a retail employee that she couldn’t nurse her baby in the store.
-
Weddings being booked at former Hacienda Sarria venue as creditors still owed more than $1 million
The name “Hacienda Sarria” is still written on the gates of a once popular wedding venue on Union Street in Kitchener and that same venue is set to soon host more weddings.
-
'We will get the deal done,' Ford says of child-care talks with fiscal year nearing its end
Premier Doug Ford is expressing increasing confidence that his government will soon “get the deal done” with the federal government to reduce the cost of childcare in Ontario amid a report suggesting that there has been significant progress at the negotiating table.