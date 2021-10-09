Regina cat café announces plans for expansion in Saskatoon

REGINA -

Saskatchewan’s first cat café has announced plans to expand its operations north, after nearly being forced to permanently shut down during the pandemic.

Regina’s Excalipurr Cat Café announced it is adding a second location in Saskatoon in a social media post.

“We’re really excited,” Chelsey Legendre, the owner of Excalipurr, said.

The business combines a traditional café with a “cat room” filled with kittens that visitors can either visit or apply to adopt.

Most of the cats are strays brought in by rescue organizations.

Legendre said there is a large stray population in Saskatoon and hopes opening up a business based around adoptions will help.

“Working really closely with the rescues we work with [in Regina], we know that there is a need for adoptions and a space for people to come and meet these cats,” Legendre said. “Saskatoon is a great city and I think it’s ready for something like this and hopefully we will see an influx of adoptions.”

She said she has been working for a few years to open a cat café in Saskatoon, but the financial strain on the Regina business caused by COVID-19 halted the expansion process.

Legendre added she is still watching the pandemic closely as both locations will rely on people being able to dine in the café.

She said for her, it’s less about the business and more about helping stray cats find their forever homes.

“It really is about getting awareness out there about the issues surrounding homeless and stray cats,” she added.

The café is currently still looking for a storefront in Saskatoon, with those details to be announced on social media.

Legendre hopes to have the second location up and running by spring 2022.