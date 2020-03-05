REGINA -- The Regina Catholic School Division is planning to rename Jean Vanier School after reports that the school's namesake sexually abused at least six women.

Last week, the school board said it planned to consult with the community about a possible name change. It has since committed to that change.

"We will follow our administrative application and engage all stakeholders in the process," school board spokesperson Twylla West said in an email to CTV News Regina. "We’re just beginning conversations about potential new names, but anticipate the name will in some way retain the integrity of Jean Vanier’s work with intensive needs children."