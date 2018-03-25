

CTV Regina





People from various different countries united to celebrate the 19th annual Spring Free from Racism event at Regina’s Italian Club.

The event showcased hundreds of cultural entertainers from different cultural groups to celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which happened on March 21.

Sheila Aldous has been dancing for nearly two decades.

Aldous along with her team performed at the event for the fifth year in a row.

"We always love coming to the Spring Free from Racism event. It’s really a family event and there’s lots of people and different culture to watch," Aldous said.

Barb Dedi, the Spring Free from Racism president said integrating people from different cultures together will help tackle the issue of racism and cultural equality.

"It brings all together collectively. We all fight for equality and justice for all and by having event like this people are side by side celebrating, tasting each other’s food and watching all the different countries performances," Dedi said.

As for Aldous, she says the event brings together and unifies different cultures under one roof.

"I think it helps get people together and talk about things so yeah it’s a good event," she said.

With files from CTV's Madina Azizi.