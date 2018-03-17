Saturday was about all things Irish in the Queen City, as residents headed out to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

It was a family affair for the Robertson’s, who gathered at O’Hanlon’s Irish Pub to kick off St. Patrick’s Day and taste a special type of beer.

“I’m having breakfast. It’s a peanut butter and jam stout. I think it’s a brilliant creation and a perfect way to start-off St. Patty’s day,” Matt Robertson said.

A peanut butter and jam stout was created underground and from scratch in the Pile O Bones brewing facility below O’Hanlon’s pub.

Pile O’ Bones has been open for about a year and a half.

“You’re going to walk down the back alley, open the door that’s labelled, and you come down and buy beer from us and it’s a pretty neat scene,” said Pile O’ Bones brewing co-owner Glenn Valgardson.

A room that was once used for storage for furs is now filled with large tanks and beer brewing machinery, supplying all that is needed to create beer like the peanut butter and jam stout.

“This is traditionally a Guinness day and we are never going to take away from that because St. Patrick’s Day is amazing, but I think it’s really cool that we have a weird local beer that we are showcasing and people are very receptive,” Valgardson said.

“Pile O’ Bones brewing is a fantastic craft beer scene here. Regina is really doing the beer market a great service. [I’m] so glad to have Pile O’ Bones and some tasty beer,” Robertson said.

For those who wanted to celebrate the day with coffee instead of beer, the Westminster United Church’s annual St. Patrick’s Day party was just the right scene.

“Everybody likes a bit of party on St. Patrick’s Day and not everybody wants to go out and drink green beer or anything like that. They want to come and just have a nice little party at a safe place,” participant Joan Therens said,

No matter the preference, St. Patrick’s Day provided an opportunity for all to take some time off and celebrate.

Based on a report by CTV’S Madina Azizi.