Regina city council approves $2.2M grant for REAL operations

Regina city council approved $2.2 million in operating funding for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Friday, $500,000 less than what the organization requested for operations on Thursday.

The approval also included an additional $1 million in capital funding for the organization.

REAL's approved budget is a part of the operational and capital funding budget for the city, a budget that was deferred in a 6-5 vote until Jan. 31.

REAL also requested an addition $2.6 million earmarked for debt repayments. That funding has not yet been approved by council.

-- This is a developing story, more details to come.