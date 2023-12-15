REGINA
Regina

    • Regina city council approves $2.2M grant for REAL operations

    Regina city council approved $2.2 million in operating funding for Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) on Friday, $500,000 less than what the organization requested for operations on Thursday.

    The approval also included an additional $1 million in capital funding for the organization.

    REAL's approved budget is a part of the operational and capital funding budget for the city, a budget that was deferred in a 6-5 vote until Jan. 31.

    REAL also requested an addition $2.6 million earmarked for debt repayments. That funding has not yet been approved by council.

    -- This is a developing story, more details to come.

    Correction

    A previous version of this story stated REAL’s total funding was $3 million less than what was requested.

