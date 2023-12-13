REGINA
Regina

    • Regina city council approves 2024 RPS budget

    Regina city council approved the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) budget Wednesday morning to start 2024 budget deliberations.

    The final approved funding totals slightly more than $102.7 million.

    It comes after the Board of Police Commissioners sent back proposals three times to RPS to find more efficiencies within their operations.

    Those findings reduced the 2024 RPS operating budget by $1,075,800 and the mill rate by 0.38 per cent from what was in November’s proposed budget by administration.

    “This has an impact on the completion of our growth plan from 2020,” Deputy Chief Dean Rae told councillors. “It means we have to push back capital projects to future years.”

    The increase in RPS operation costs is largely in part to salaries.

    $100,640,200 of RPS’s budget covers salary and benefits for its 671 permanent employees and 15 casual full-time employees.

    The service is also requesting an increase of one civilian position and six officers – while the provincial government is funding an additional two officer positions.

    Rae said its current membership experiences a high rate of stress and work-related injuries.

    “At any given time, about nine per cent of our staff are off from a variety of work-related injuries,” he explained. “In addition to this, we are also experiencing increases in both our call load and crime rate.”

    In 2023, there have been 52,765 calls for service so far, Rae said.

    According to RPS, the year-to-date crime rate for this year is up seven per cent.

    RPS also has a 5-year capital budget plan that began in 2023.

    Next years’ forecasted capital budget is nearly $8.5 million.

    More to come…

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News