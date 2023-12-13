Regina city council approves 2024 RPS budget

Regina city council approved the Regina Police Service’s (RPS) budget Wednesday morning to start 2024 budget deliberations.

The final approved funding totals slightly more than $102.7 million.

It comes after the Board of Police Commissioners sent back proposals three times to RPS to find more efficiencies within their operations.

Those findings reduced the 2024 RPS operating budget by $1,075,800 and the mill rate by 0.38 per cent from what was in November’s proposed budget by administration.

“This has an impact on the completion of our growth plan from 2020,” Deputy Chief Dean Rae told councillors. “It means we have to push back capital projects to future years.”

The increase in RPS operation costs is largely in part to salaries.

$100,640,200 of RPS’s budget covers salary and benefits for its 671 permanent employees and 15 casual full-time employees.

The service is also requesting an increase of one civilian position and six officers – while the provincial government is funding an additional two officer positions.

Rae said its current membership experiences a high rate of stress and work-related injuries.

“At any given time, about nine per cent of our staff are off from a variety of work-related injuries,” he explained. “In addition to this, we are also experiencing increases in both our call load and crime rate.”

In 2023, there have been 52,765 calls for service so far, Rae said.

According to RPS, the year-to-date crime rate for this year is up seven per cent.

RPS also has a 5-year capital budget plan that began in 2023.

Next years’ forecasted capital budget is nearly $8.5 million.

