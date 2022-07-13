Regina city council approves discretionary use application for Whitmore Park cannabis store
Regina city council approves discretionary use application for Whitmore Park cannabis store
In 2021, Joint Head Inc. owner Bartozs Stras purchased a vacant building in a Whitmore Park strip mall to open a cannabis store. The company was granted development permits by the City of Regina to begin renovations in the building and was set to open in the spring of 2022.
However, six months later and just weeks before Stras was set to open the dispensary, he was informed by the city his permit had been revoked after it was found a school was operating in the strip mall.
“Had there been any indication [of the school] from the city or through our own due diligence process, we would not have submitted an application for this location,” said Stras to council on Wednesday. “We would not have signed a final lease nor proceeded to spend the north of $250,000 required to develop the space and prepare it for its intended use.”
Current city zoning bylaws state cannabis stores may not operate within 60 meters of a school or any other public community centre. The Montessori school is within 40 meters of the store.
Stras said the school was not in operation when the company was researching the location due to disruptions by COVID-19.
A community feedback report conducted by the city found only three people in the neighbourhood were in favour of the store’s location and 31 were opposed.
However, city administration said comments by the opposed were for reasons not outlined by the bylaw requirements.
Next door to the Montessori school is a pub. A church is also next door to the store, where community members said it hosted children’s programs and addiction recovery services.
“The church was there first,” said neighbourhood resident Catherine Gibson. “They have opened their doors to all ages and have provided a safe and welcoming place for anyone who wants to come. The last thing we need is the prevailer of recreational products.”
Council approved the application after it felt the city did not do it’s own due diligence prior to allowing the initial permits.
“It’s not their fault; it was ours,” said Ward 4 City Councillor Lori Bresciani. “But I think it’s very important that we take a look before we do this because this is quite embarrassing for our city.”
The store ownership must comply with all other city, provincial and federal regulations and laws in order to operate.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
-
Sask. mobile home residents forced to leave Leisureland after lease expires
It’s the first summer in 18 years that Karen Fisher won’t be planting flowers in the garden that surrounds her home in Leisureland, a mobile home community southwest of Saskatoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man in unstable condition after police shooting in Osborne Village
Winnipeg police say an armed man was shot by a police officer in Osborne Village and is now in hospital in unstable condition.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Calgary
-
People should look at adjusting budgets with Bank of Canada interest rate hike: MNP Calgary
People in Calgary and across Canada are expected to feel the effects of the Bank of Canada’s move to increase its key interest rate by a full percentage point to 2.5 per cent in a dramatic effort to cool inflation.
-
Flames forward Gaudreau leaves Calgary for the Columbus Blue Jackets, as Flames fan reaction pours in
Johnny Gaudreau agreed late Wednesday afternoon to a seven year deal with Columbus, according to reports on social media.
-
8-year-old boy bit in the face by loose Lethbridge dog
Lethbridge police say an eight-year-old boy was injured on Wednesday when a loose dog bit him in the face.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario paving scams make customers overpay and leave piles of debris
More homeowners in Ontario say they have been victims of paving scams which saw them overpay for shoddy work and get left with piles of driveway debris in their front yards.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Carleton Casino owners fined $227,000 for alleged rule violations
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario has fined the operator of the Rideau Carleton Casino more than $227,000 for dozens of alleged regulatory violations, including "repeatedly" failing to implement, follow and enforce anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
-
Riders, Garrett Marino issue apologies to Jeremiah Masoli following July 8 game against Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and defensive lineman Garrett Marino have issued apologies to Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and the team, following their July 8 game that saw Masoli injured by a hit from Marino.
-
Here's where you can get a second COVID-19 booster dose in Ottawa
The Ontario government announced that starting on Thursday, eligible residents can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver realtor says interest rate spike a big blow for first-time buyers
A Vancouver-based realtor says the Bank of Canada’s interest rate hike is a huge blow for first-time buyers in one of the country's most expensive real estate markets.
-
Langley mall evacuated after bear spray deployed
A Metro Vancouver mall was evacuated Wednesday afternoon when bear spray was deployed during a fight among "youths," police say.
-
'No hazardous goods' spilled after train derailment in Kamloops, B.C., officials say
A train has derailed within the city limits of Kamloops, B.C., but officials say there were no "hazardous goods" spilled.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
-
Quebec COVID-19 update coming Thursday as province logs increase in hospitalizations
Quebec reported a steep increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday with a net increase of about 100 beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. municipality changes name to ancestral First Nation name
In a first for British Columbia, a municipality is changing its name back to its ancestral First Nation title.
-
B.C. announces fire ban for coastal regions, including Vancouver Island, Haida Gwaii
British Columbia fire officials will ban most open fires on the B.C. coast, including Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, starting this week.
-
Police seek owners of 4 pieces seized in massive Oak Bay art fraud investigation
Investigators are trying to identify the owners or artists behind four artworks that were among thousands of pieces seized during an investigation into an art dealer in Oak Bay, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins Street Fest revival brings fire, music and family fun to downtown
Hundreds of people flocked to downtown Timmins for the first block-party-style street festival in a few years.
-
Northerners weigh in on getting fourth COVID-19 shot
As of Thursday, those aged 18-59 anywhere in Ontario can get their fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced.
-
Sudbury police release photo of suspect wanted for attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo and a description of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident earlier this month on Frood Road.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.