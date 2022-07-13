Regina city council approves discretionary use application for Whitmore Park cannabis store

In 2021, Joint Head Inc. owner Bartozs Stras purchased a vacant building in a Whitmore Park strip mall to open a cannabis store. The company was granted development permits by the City of Regina to begin renovations in the building and was set to open in the spring of 2022.

However, six months later and just weeks before Stras was set to open the dispensary, he was informed by the city his permit had been revoked after it was found a school was operating in the strip mall.

“Had there been any indication [of the school] from the city or through our own due diligence process, we would not have submitted an application for this location,” said Stras to council on Wednesday. “We would not have signed a final lease nor proceeded to spend the north of $250,000 required to develop the space and prepare it for its intended use.”

Current city zoning bylaws state cannabis stores may not operate within 60 meters of a school or any other public community centre. The Montessori school is within 40 meters of the store.

Stras said the school was not in operation when the company was researching the location due to disruptions by COVID-19.

A community feedback report conducted by the city found only three people in the neighbourhood were in favour of the store’s location and 31 were opposed.

However, city administration said comments by the opposed were for reasons not outlined by the bylaw requirements.

Next door to the Montessori school is a pub. A church is also next door to the store, where community members said it hosted children’s programs and addiction recovery services.

“The church was there first,” said neighbourhood resident Catherine Gibson. “They have opened their doors to all ages and have provided a safe and welcoming place for anyone who wants to come. The last thing we need is the prevailer of recreational products.”

Council approved the application after it felt the city did not do it’s own due diligence prior to allowing the initial permits.

“It’s not their fault; it was ours,” said Ward 4 City Councillor Lori Bresciani. “But I think it’s very important that we take a look before we do this because this is quite embarrassing for our city.”

The store ownership must comply with all other city, provincial and federal regulations and laws in order to operate.