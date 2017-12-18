

CTV Regina





The cost of water in Regina is set to increase in 2018.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, councilors unanimously approved a two per cent increase in the water utility rate.

The increase will cost the average household about $32 more a year.

City administration says the increase is needed to pay for the cost of maintaining current water infrastructure.

The rate increase will take effect on January 1.

