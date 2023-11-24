Regina city council approves interim board for REAL

A new interim board of directors for the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was approved by city council at a special meeting on Friday afternoon.

The interim board is made up of: Regina city manager Niki Anderson, city CFO Barry Lacey, Anderson’s chief of staff Ly Pham, manager of parks and recreation Jeff May, city executive director Jennifer Johnson, and director of labour relations Maria Burns.

Bob Hawkins remains council’s representative on the REAL board but will be replaced by Coun. Lori Bresciani on Jan. 1.

The changes bring the number of members down from nine to seven. Council’s vote also amends the minimum number of voting directors from seven to three.

Their term begins immediately and goes until July 31, 2024, giving the city the ability to search for a permanent board.

The board of directors has the ability to make future staffing decisions.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, a REAL spokesperson told CTV News via email that the company’s leadership remains in place including CEO Tim Reid.

“Tim Reid has been in the office all week and is here today. It is business as usual as we deliver CWA (Canadian Western Agribition),” the email read.

REAL’s former board of directors anonymously submitted their resignations after city council voted 6-5 in favour of removing them from their positions.

