Regina city council approves report aiming to create a more LGBTQ inclusive city
Regina city council unanimously passed a motion last night to prepare a report which addresses concrete steps, funding, programs, and approaches which the city can put forth to improve the lives of LGBTQ people.
The report passed by council includes a recommendation of an advisory committee or a community consultant in the 2SLGBTQIAP+ community within the Community Wellbeing and Inclusion Branch to inform decisions for programs, as well as include a gender-based analysis.
It is also recommended that the City of Regina include LGBTQ people under employee equity policies, streamline name change processes, include the provision of all gender change rooms and washrooms, develop expansive education, as well as include needs in facilities and programming.
“I think it was very exciting to me in that room to see our city councillors unanimously vote to take a step towards concrete action to help the 2SLGBTQIAP+ community feel welcome in the city,” said Ariana Giroux who was one of the delegates who spoke Wednesday night.
Giroux, who uses she/they pronouns, adds that she was surprised that, along with the other delegations had to wait over 7.5 hours to speak to council as LGBTQ communities was the last item discussed.
“Why did we have to discuss heritage buildings and zoning bylaws for hours on end before we talked about ending homelessness or supporting to LGBTQIAP+ lives,” said Giroux.
“It was not upsetting as much as it was good commentary on the way that the city thinks about our lives in our community.”
Giroux is staying positive, noting that the motion being unanimously approved is a step in the right direction.
“It was encouraging to see that there is a willingness to change, a willingness to push this forward to find out how we can make this easy for folks,” said Giroux.
City council agrees with Giroux, noting the passing of the motion shows Regina’s commitment to the community.
“This council I think is continuing to make a strong commitment to diverse communities, including on issues of gender and sexuality,” said Coun. Daniel Leblanc.
Leblanc adds that this is a positive step for both the city and the LGBTQ community to work together to build an all-inclusive space.
“I think that's what we're doing here is saying, ‘we actively want you to evolve. We want to hear from you, we'll build the space with you in mind.’ And that makes us all stronger,” said Leblanc.
Mayor Sandra Masters notes the city is already working to make Regina an all-inclusive city and said the motion put forward creates a formalized practice to work and invest in the LGBTQ community.
“The programming that we can do, which when people go to experience something in a city facility, it's just normal that there's general neutral washrooms or transpacific safe space or programming available to everyone,” said Masters. “That's really what the city can do.”
Programming that Giroux said needs to change sooner than later, including name changes on birth certificates and workplace emails.
“It took almost nine years to change my name legally, and then to know that it could take another year or two for my job to represent that, that is a slap to my face,” said Giroux. “I think we’re going to see a lot of people continue to be put into harms way.”
The report is expected is be ready for Q2 in 2023, but officials are hoping that the report is ready before then, so the city can work at a faster rate to create an inclusive environment.
