Regina city council begins deliberations on 2024 budget

Regina’s city council will begin deliberating its annual budget on Wednesday – with police funding at the top of the docket.

REGINA POLICE

The Regina Police Service’s (RPS) proposed budget for 2024 totals $115,324,200 – with the city liable to cover $102,745,200 of it.

$100,640,200 of RPS’s budget covers salary and benefits for its 671 permanent employees and 15 casual full-time employees.

The service is also requesting an increase of one civilian position and six officers – while the provincial government is funding an additional two officer positions.

DEBT LIMIT INCREASE

The city will also look to increase its debt limit to $660 million – from its previous maximum of $450 million.

In its agenda – the city cited several capital projects as reasoning for the increase. They included the planned indoor aquatics centre, wastewater treatment capacity, ring road relocation among others.

The city has not sought a debt limit increase since 2013, according to the agenda.

CITY OPERATING BUDGET / MILL RATE

Council will also discuss its general operating budget – projected to total $579,472,000 in gross expenditures and a total property tax levy of $302,613,000.

Regina’s general capital budget is projected to include $136,961,000 for 2024. According to the city’s agenda, multi-year projects will require future commitments. They include:

2025 - $134,613,000

2026 - $84,123,000

2027 - $59,240,000

2028 - $6,049,000

The city’s recreation and culture budget will also be proposed – totalling $17,084,000 in 2024.

Regina’s utility budget will also be discussed – with an operating cost of $176,000,000 and a capital budget of $105,927,000.

The expected mill rate for 2024 totalling 10.35418 – represents a 2.20 per cent increase for all programs and services.

For an average home assessed at $315,000, the recommended mill rate represents an approximate property tax increase of $51.61 a year or $4.30 a month.

More details to come.